Major WWE Superstar's husband to return after 3,150 days to replace Adam Pearce? Exploring potential swerve

The Royal Rumble is a venue for surprise returns, and WWE likely has a few up its sleeve this year. While there are many names who are expected to return in the two traditional Rumble matches, there could also be an angle playing out backstage.

Nick Aldis has been hired as SmackDown's General Manager recently and has proved that he is much better in his position than Adam Pearce. The current RAW General Manager has not had as much impact in recent weeks, and whenever seen backstage, it is clear that he is out of his depth.

Expand Tweet

While many fans believe Nick Aldis could be looking to take over both brands, there could be another plan in the works, including former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd returning to the Stamford-based promotion in a prominent position for the first time since 2015.

Kidd has received positive reviews about his work as a producer and his ability to push women forward while working with them. He has also closely worked with several current WWE Superstars in the Hart Dungeon and would be the perfect person to take on a managerial role.

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd recently made it clear that he will never wrestle again

Tyson Kidd was one of WWE's most popular stars when he used to wrestle regularly on TV and even managed to work alongside his real-life wife, Natalya.

Following his injury back in 2015, Kidd was forced to undergo surgery and has since been handed a role as a backstage producer in WWE.

While speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kidd recently revealed that he was very happy in his current role and feels blessed to have been offered it. He also mentioned that he would never wrestle again because he was unable to bump.

Kidd explained that he could do everything except bump and had not done it for eight years. He has slotted into a new role in WWE that he feels happy with, and knowing that one bump could cause him major life problems is too much of a risk for him to take.

Do you think Tyson Kidd would be a good General Manager for RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here