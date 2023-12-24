Major WWE Superstar's husband to return after almost four years to settle current issues on RAW? Exploring potential scenario

The Royal Rumble is now merely weeks away and there are many rumors surrounding which former WWE Superstars could make their return.

Chelsea Green was one of the surprise entrants in last year's Women's Royal Rumble and whilst there were rumors that Matt Cardona was set to be make his return too, these did not become a reality.

Cardona has pointed out that he would be open to a return but only under his real name and current persona since Zack Ryder was dead. Could this year finally be the year?

Chelsea Green recently lost her Women's Tag Team Championship, a title that Cardona claimed to be holding alongside his wife. Green has since been at odds with General Manager Adam Pearce and she could call in her husband to help settle this issue.

Cardona has been in a number of Royal Rumble matches and even though he might not go on to win, his return would certainly make an impact.

Would Matt Cardona able to make his return to WWE?

Cardona isn't currently signed to any other promotion. The star parted ways with IMPACT Wrestling earlier in the year, and is now in a position where he works several independent shows through the week.

Cardona doesn't seem as though he is interested in signing with a promotion at the moment, but he has hinted that he could return to his former company several times over the past year.

The former Intercontinental Champion clearly has unfinished business in the company that he was part of for almost a decade, and would be able to work alongside his wife in WWE for the first time.

Now that Cody Rhodes is seen as one of the biggest stars in WWE and is Cardona's best friend, it seems as though it would be the perfect time.

Do you think it's time for Matt Cardona to return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

