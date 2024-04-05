Major WWE Superstar's wife, released star - 6 popular superstars who could return on the RAW after WrestleMania

WrestleMania XL will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend for what is billed as the biggest event of the year, but some fans may already be looking forward to the episode of WWE RAW after The Show of Shows.

Traditionally, the RAW after WrestleMania has been seen as the biggest episode of the year and usually includes returns, NXT call-ups, and many major surprises.

The following list looks at just six popular names who could return on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

#6. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has not been seen in a WWE ring for more than a year, with her last match coming at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 2023. Bliss has since welcomed her first child, a daughter named Hendrix, with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and has recently returned to the gym to prepare for a return.

Given the recent tease for Uncle Howdy to return to WWE, Alexa Bliss would be the perfect person to align with the returning monster, and the RAW after WrestleMania XL would be the perfect place to do it.

#5. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been out of in-ring action since May 2023 after suffering a neck injury. The former Universal Champion has remained active on social media and appears to be pushing for a WWE return after being on the sidelines for almost a year.

Strowman is one of the stars who is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for WrestleMania weekend, which means that it would be easy for him to make his return as part of Monday Night RAW. Strowman was working with Ricochet when he was injured but he could return to be part of the tribute stable that WWE appears to have planned for the late Bray Wyatt.

#4. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville tore her ACL back in the summer and has since been forced to undergo surgery and lengthy rehab. The prognosis for this injury is usually around nine months, which would see Deville's return sometime this month.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been busy throughout her time on the sidelines having gotten married to her long-time partner, Toni Cassano, back in February 2024, but it seems that she is now focused on making her return to the ring and it could probably come in just a few days.

#3. Sheamus

Sheamus has been out of action since August 2023 with a shoulder injury. The former WWE Champion has remained active online and has been teasing stepping up to Gunther for several months. Sheamus and Gunther already have some history but a rematch at Clash at the Castle 2024 in Scotland could be an interesting plan if WWE can put it together.

Sheamus would be an interesting name to add to the RAW after WrestleMania XL, especially if Gunther walks out of The Show of Shows with his title reign intact and needs a new challenger.

#2. Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes' WWE return has been teased by her husband, Cody Rhodes, for this year's WrestleMania, where he will be up against The Bloodline. Brandi could make an appearance at the biggest event of the year, but it would be interesting if she is announced as a returning star on RAW the following night.

Brandi has not been contracted to WWE in almost a decade but she has proven what she is capable of during her time in AEW and could step up to defend her husband if needed.

#1. Bo Dallas

Bo Dallas was released by WWE back in 2021 but has since returned under the guise of Uncle Howdy. Dallas was working alongside his brother for several years ahead of his passing and recently teased making his return.

He will likely need some backup and the RAW after WrestleMania XL would be the perfect time for Bo Dallas to return and align with two of the late Bray Wyatt's closest allies in WWE. Could Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, and Bo Dallas unite on RAW to start a new storyline following WrestleMania XL? Only time will tell.

