Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after almost three years to take Charlotte Flair's spot on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Charlotte Flair was injured during her match against Asuka on WWE SmackDown, and it has since been revealed that she could be out of action for much of 2024.

The former Women's Champion has torn her MCL, ACL, and Meniscus and is expected to be sidelined for around nine months. At the time of her injury, Charlotte was looking to take down Damage CTRL and has now left Bianca Belair and Shotzi with no backup on the blue brand.

Nick Aldis will now need to look for a replacement for Flair, and since Liv Morgan has recently been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, there could be another name on his mind.

Nick Aldis' wife, Mickie James, has already claimed that she is open to making her return to the Stamford-based company, and with The Royal Rumble coming up, she could be the perfect person to replace Charlotte Flair.

James is a former Women's Champion and a natural face, so she would work well alongside Bianca Belair.

Why should Mickie James be the one to take Charlotte Flair's spot on WWE SmackDown?

Mickie James is no stranger to overcoming the odds since she was part of a lengthy storyline with LayCool, and in the end, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion was able to come out on top.

Bayley and Damage CTRL have dominated SmackDown since their return to the brand and now it seems that they could have a major impact on the Women's Royal Rumble match if they are not stopped.

Mickie James has teased making a return to partner Fellon Henley but there is a chance that she could be open to making a WWE comeback instead.

With an experienced veteran like James by their side, Shotzi and Bianca Belair might be able to end Damage CTRL's tyranny once and for all.

Could Mickie James be the answer to Nick Aldis' current WWE headache? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.