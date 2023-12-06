Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after seven years to help neutralize Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day? Exploring potential alliance 

The Judgment Day has been dominating WWE RAW for so long now that it appears many of the biggest stars are now pushing to join the group alongside Rhea Ripley because they are unable to beat them.

WarGames proved they are beatable, but Rhea Ripley will always be seen as their secret weapon. Unless there is someone there to neutralize Ripley, there is no hope of ever getting a win.

Cody Rhodes was able to help his team to victory at WarGames, and while he has since moved on to a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, it's clear that his issues with Judgment Day are far from over.

Madison Square Garden is currently advertising Cody Rhodes against Dominik Mysterio in a Last Man Standing match for a WWE live event on Boxing Day, which means that this could be a feud picked back up in the new year.

If The American Nightmare is forced to step up to Dominik Mysterio, then it could be time for Brandi Rhodes to return to the ring to back up her husband and take out Rhea Ripley.

Brandi Rhodes could step up to the challenge of Rhea Ripley in WWE

Brandi Rhodes was seen as a ring announcer in WWE, but when she left the company in 2016, she proved that she could step up to any challenge she was handed.

The former WWE star has competed in several matches and accompanied her husband during his bouts on All Elite Wrestling. Brandi's last in-ring contest was on 26 January 2022, where she defeated KiLynn King in a singles match.

Rhodes has been working on her own career path over the past few years and hasn't joined her husband in WWE, but if he is in a position where he needs backup, she could be convinced to back him up once again.

