Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after three years to exact revenge on Asuka? Exploring potential swerve 

WWE releases appear to be short-term things if any of the recent returns are anything to go by since Shawn Spears made a surprise return to NXT last night.

Spears was once known as Tye Dillinger, and he was a popular star on the main roster ahead of his release back in 2019. His wife, Peyton Royce, was released from the company two years later and has since held Championship gold in TNA.

Royce also welcomed the couple's first child last year but could be looking to make her return to the company following her husband's surprise return last night.

Royce's last match came back in March 2021, when she was defeated by Asuka. Given that Asuka is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, she could be ready to make her return to align with Bayley and Dakota Kai to help them overcome the new Damage CTRL.

Royce was one of many women who were forced to submit by Asuka throughout the latter's dominant run on the main roster three years ago, and she would be eager to exact revenge following her return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Bayley faces IYO SKY for WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40

Bayley left Damage CTRL several weeks ago after she revealed that she was aware of the issues in the group and the backstabbing that was taking place.

Bayley then challenged WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY for a match at WrestleMania 40, with Kairi Sane and Asuka backing up the current title holder.

Dakota Kai returned to the aid of Bayley earlier this month. The Auckland-born star was attacked by SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane backstage during the last edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Consequently, a massive tag team match between Kai & Bayley and Asuka & Sane was announced for next week's edition of the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if Royce follows her husband back to WWE in the coming weeks and sides with Kai and Bayley against the remaining Damage CTRL members.

