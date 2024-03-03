Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after more than a year to join Imperium? Exploring potential scenario

Imperium has become one of the most dominant forces on WWE RAW over the past few years, with Gunther now a record-setting Intercontinental Champion.

The group has come across several stables throughout their time together and is currently feuding with DIY. Several of the main teams in WWE at the moment have added a female to their ranks and even though Gunther recently noted that he was against recruiting to his team, there is one woman who could be seen as an exception.

Gunther's wife Jinny was a well-known wrestler in NXT UK for several years before she announced her retirement back in January 2023. The former WWE Superstar cited head injuries as the major reason and has recently welcomed the couple's first child.

It would be several months before Jinny could be added to the group, but the way Gunther worded his reaction to adding a female member to his stable, appeared to point to his wife.

Whilst speaking on The Battleground Podcast, he stated:

"There’s no plans for that, no. It’s not a group where it’s like ‘We’ve got to fill those spots. Who do we take?’ It either naturally comes together or it doesn’t come together. I’ve known both of them for a long time now, especially Kaiser. I think we’ve known each other since 2009 or 2010. And we’ve traveled everywhere together in Germany, and now we’re doing it again up here. There’s a connection behind it and that’s why we’re doing it. I don’t think…I could not be in a situation like that with somebody that I have no real connection with, on a personal level as well. So there’s not really any plan to that."

Could Jinny Return To WWE To Reunite With Her Husband?

After B-Fab recently joined Bobby Lashley's new Hurt Business, Legado Del Fantasma and LWO now have both Elektra Lopez and Zelina Vega, and The Final Testament has Scarlett, it seems that WWE is looking to add more women to stables.

Jinny has been personally attached to Gunther for years and could be the perfect addition to push the team forward.

If Gunther is successful in defending his Championship at WrestleMania, then it would be interesting to see how Imperium can move forward after the show.

Do you think Jinny would be the right star to join the Imperium? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.