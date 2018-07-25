3 Steps To Make Finn Balor The Next CM Punk

CM Punk's run in the WWE has been nothing short of legendary. His promos and matches were absolutely golden. Years have passed since he left the company but crowds still chant his name hoping for a comeback.

Truth be told, there will only be one CM Punk, the best in the world. There will be no one who will ever come close to duplicating what he has done. With the current state of the WWE, he is exactly what they need right now, a breath of fresh air.

RAW ratings have been dropping and people have been sick of the same thing happening over and over again. Finn Balor, ever since he has entered the main roster, has been underutilized. The founding member of the Bullet Club has been relegated to the background and even a reunion with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows proved to be useless. He has so much untapped potential to be a game changer and here is how they can capitalize on it.

#1 Heel turn

Basically, heels are supposed to be booed but there have been people who fully embrace their heel persona and people can't just help but gravitate towards a vigilante character. Finn has been a face since his NXT days because he has been getting monster reactions but ever since being called up to the main roster, his momentum has totally reached a complete halt.

Now is the point where he has to embrace the demon. Defy everyone and speak the truth on how management has been screwing with his main roster run. Let the demon loose and destroy anyone who stands in his way to the top. He should embrace the rebel he was meant to be.

