Man arrested for kidnapping at the home of WWE's Sonya Deville

A man has been arrested for attempted kidnapping at the home of WWE Superstar Sonya Deville. The Tampa Bay Times reported that a man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a homeowner in Florida on Sunday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated that the man has never met the victim, but has stalked them on social media for several years. While investigators haven't revealed the identity of the victim yet, law enforcement apprehended the suspect at a home owned by WWE Superstar, Sonya Deville, whose real name is Daria Berenato.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's office revealed additional details, explaining that the suspect began planning the abduction eight months ago.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years, It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder.”

Man arrested on kidnapping charge at home of WWE star Sonya Deville https://t.co/tsLAizVtOq — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 16, 2020

Disturbing additional details on attempted kidnapping at Sonya Deville's home

The Sheriff's office has also revealed several disturbing details about the circumstances in which the suspect was apprehended and their plans for the alleged abduction.

He cut a hole in the patio screen at WWE star Sonya Deville's home. Then, the suspect reportedly remained on the patio for three to four hours, listening and watching through the windows of the property.

The Sheriff's office revealed that after the homeowner, WWE's Sonya Deville, had gone to bed at 2:43 am, the suspect entered the property through a sliding glass door, which activated the alarm at the property.

Thoughts with @SonyaDevilleWWE right now.



This must be absolutely terrifying, especially when you consider what he was found with.



This isn't fandom; this is ludicrous obsession.



End Stan culture. #WWE https://t.co/twszXtCBJn — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 16, 2020

Advertisement

After the alarm woke her up, Deville called 911 when she spotted the intruder on the property and quickly fled in a car with a houseguest.

The suspect, who was carrying a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, and mace, amongst other items, was still in the house when Sheriff deputies arrived. Once apprehended, the suspect stated to deputies that he intended on taking the homeowner hostage.

The suspect is currently being held without bail. He has been charged with multiple offenses such as armed burglary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, criminal mischief, and aggravated stalking.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.