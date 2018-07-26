WWE News: Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to make their in-ring debuts tonight

Duke and Shafir will be in action tonight!

What's the story?

After WWE.com confirmed in May that MMA’s 'Four Horsewomen' had arrived in WWE in "full force" with the signings of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke completing the group made up of the pair, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, all had been quiet with Duke and Shafir training at the Performance Center.

Well, the pair's debut has been set - and they'll compete in an NXT ring tonight!

In case you didn't know...

MMA's Four Horsewomen - Rousey, Baszler. Shafir and Duke - may have all started out in MMA, but their name is no coincidence as they named themselves over one of professional wrestling's most famous and successful stables of all time.

The Four Horsemen were a stable consisting of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Ole Anderson with latter two being replaced with other wrestlers throughout the years.

Well, Baszler and Rousey have both transitioned into WWE over the past year with Baszler becoming NXT Women's Champion and Rousey debuting at WrestleMania, but the only appearance we'd seen from Duke and Shafir was at the Mae Young Classic in an angle that hinted at a clash between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of NXT in the future.

WWE confirmed that the pair had signed in May, with a backstage interview emerging of them putting their rivals on notice.

The heart of the matter

Well, WWE today confirmed that Shafir and Duke will step into the ring at NXT Largo tonight.

Shafir had "leaked" the news earlier in the week, but WWE has now confirmed that both women will make an appearance.

Ooooooooh weeeeeeeeee Guess who has an in-ring debut in #NXTLargo???? ME!!!! Come out and support this memorable moment and the start of something exciting! Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/GcJETt9Rk5! #SuperNovaTakeOva — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) July 24, 2018

What's next?

There's no word yet on whether the pair will appear together or separately, and if they will have an actual match or who it could be against, but we'll keep you updated on their debut as and when it happens.

