Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to make their in-ring debuts tonight

Gary Cassidy
ANALYST
News
510   //    26 Jul 2018, 21:17 IST

Duke
Duke and Shafir will be in action tonight!

What's the story?

After WWE.com confirmed in May that MMA’s 'Four Horsewomen' had arrived in WWE in "full force" with the signings of Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke completing the group made up of the pair, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, all had been quiet with Duke and Shafir training at the Performance Center.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Well, the pair's debut has been set - and they'll compete in an NXT ring tonight!

In case you didn't know...

MMA's Four Horsewomen - Rousey, Baszler. Shafir and Duke - may have all started out in MMA, but their name is no coincidence as they named themselves over one of professional wrestling's most famous and successful stables of all time.

The Four Horsemen were a stable consisting of Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Ole Anderson with latter two being replaced with other wrestlers throughout the years.

Well, Baszler and Rousey have both transitioned into WWE over the past year with Baszler becoming NXT Women's Champion and Rousey debuting at WrestleMania, but the only appearance we'd seen from Duke and Shafir was at the Mae Young Classic in an angle that hinted at a clash between the Four Horsewomen of MMA and the Four Horsewomen of NXT in the future.


WWE confirmed that the pair had signed in May, with a backstage interview emerging of them putting their rivals on notice.

The heart of the matter

Well, WWE today confirmed that Shafir and Duke will step into the ring at NXT Largo tonight.

Shafir had "leaked" the news earlier in the week, but WWE has now confirmed that both women will make an appearance.

What's next?

There's no word yet on whether the pair will appear together or separately, and if they will have an actual match or who it could be against, but we'll keep you updated on their debut as and when it happens.

What would you like to see Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke do in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Ronda Rousey Marina Shafir
Gary Cassidy
ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary with ten years' experience and a 2:1 Honours degree from Glasgow, Scotland. Gary is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE News: NXT's latest signees have put a target on the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler joined in WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar backstage at RAW (Video)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans for WWE vs. MMA 4 Horsewomen...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NXT Potential Spoiler: New signing debuts at NXT tapings
RELATED STORY
Top 11 Dream Matches for a WWE All-Women's Pay-Per-View
RELATED STORY
5 decisions WWE should make in 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch calls out The Four Horsewomen of MMA
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Listing all of the NXT stars who entered The...
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: New Orleans- 5 Points to Note (7 April, 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us