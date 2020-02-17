Mark Henry advises CM Punk to change one thing about him

CM Punk returned to the pro wrestling sphere as part of WWE FOX's Backstage show

CM Punk returned to the pro wrestling sphere as part of WWE FOX's Backstage show, where he is analyst alongside Booker T and Paige.

But, it seems like his analysing isn't up to point, at least as far as WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is concerned. Henry said that Punk does not seem like the "fighter" that he is, on the show, and he wants him to change things.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio during a segment with Aleister Black, Henry had this to say to Punk:

I watched him on WWE Backstage, and I feel like he’s got his hands in his pockets. His arms are folded. I feel like he’s, he’s got to be the focal point, I wish I was on the show, I would challenge him. And I would [say] ‘bro, that’s not who you are. I know you. You’re a fighter. That’s why you quit wrestling. So you could go fight because you wanted to fight. win, lose or draw. What do you like to do in your life? Stir the shit and fight. Please do that. That’s what entertains me.’ (H/T SeScoops)

Henry could saw these words to CM Punk's face (if Punk is on the show) as he is set to appear on this week's WWE Backstage, with NXT's Keith Lee.