WWE News: Mark Henry Supports Petition For British Bulldog To Go Into WWE Hall of Fame

The British Bulldog was the first ever WWE European Champion. He won it in Germany in a tournament.

What's the story?

As previously reported by Ringside News, there's a petition on change.org for Davey Boy Smith, also known as "The British Bulldog" to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. They also reported WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart supported the petition.

Recently, another WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry recently joined the petition as well. You can view the video below showing his support.

In case you didn't know...

It's not the first time Henry's spoke out on advocating for a member of The Hart Family. On many occasions, Henry's discussed Owen Hart going into the Hall of Fame. During his Hall of Fame speech, Henry spoke directly to Owen's widow Martha. Henry pleaded, "Please, this is not from the company, this is not from other wrestlers, this is from his other brother," Henry began to break down before finishing by saying, "He needs to be here, and I hate that I haven't kept up like I should have. I'd love to look down one day and see Oje be able to be among us. It's his birthright."

The heart of the matter

As of this article, the petition is at 20,733 signatures. It is also worth noting the petition states there is not one British superstar in the WWE Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments speaks for itself. His accomplishments in WWE include the following, (1) time Intercontinental Champion, (2) European Champion, (2) Hardcore Champion, as well as (2) Tag Team Champion.

What's next?

Only time will tell if WWE will put The British Bulldog into the Hall of Fame. If WWE chooses to put him in, they can put him in quite a few ways. He can go in individually, as a tag team with Dynamite Kid, or Owen Hart as well as with the faction, The Hart Foundation. Unforuntanley, without Martha's permission for Owen to be inducted, we may also have to wait for The British Bulldog as well As for the petition, Team Davey Boy Smiths next goal for the petition is to reach 25,000 signatures. If you want, you can sign the petition here