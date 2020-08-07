Marty Jannetty admits to self-defense in shock killing confession

Marty Jannetty was trending on social media on Wednesday after the former WWE star bizarrely confessed to murder on his personal Facebook page.

Marty Jannetty, who was last seen on WWE TV back in 2006, noted the year and the location of the crime which then launched a police investigation.

The 60-year-old who once partnered Shawn Michaels in The Rockers, called into the Boston Wrestling Sports Show on Wednesday night where he was questioned about the chilling confession. Marty Jannetty then went on to explain in detail the night when the events unfolded and went on to claim that he acted in self-defense but went on to drag the body into the river.

"He was a front desk clerk, he was known to sell the w***. What I didn't know was he lured in little kids. ... I can't say he deserved to die, but he deserved to get his a** beat. And, when I was beating him in the head with a brick, I was only trying to beat his a**, I wasn't trying to kill him."

"Can you imagine dragging a guy -- he's just tried to f*** you in the a** --- can you imagine dragging him to the river and throwing him in? And, then finding out on the news the dude's missing. You know the dude. And, you know more than that. That affected me bad, bro," via TMZ.

Georgia police confirm they are looking into Marty Jannetty

The Columbus Police Dept. in Georgia have begun probing the case surrounding Marty Jannetty and a spokesperson stated:

"The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post."

More information is likely coming in this story given the amount of detail Mary Jannetty has provided about the apparent incident.