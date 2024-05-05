Massive botch, major oversight - 4 mistakes WWE made at Backlash France 

WWE Backlash France will be seen as one of the most memorable events of the year, but there were some mistakes that were made throughout the show.

While Backlash wasn't expected to be the stand-out show that WrestleMania was last month, many fans had certain expectations and it seems that some of these failed to come to fruition.

The following list looks at just four mistakes that WWE made at Backlash in Lyon, France.

#4. No European stars in a European event

Lyon, France was an interesting choice for a premium live event, but it seems that WWE is looking to branch out. While the company ensured that British stars were on the show in the UK and Ludwig Kaiser appeared to be the poster boy for Bash in Berlin, this wasn't the case for France.

It's unclear why there were no European stars on the show, WWE instead went with a much smaller card of just five matches that saw mostly American performers.

#3. Women's Tag Team Championship match

The only real sour note from the show came from the Women's Tag Team Championship match. While the result wasn't a mistake and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will push the Women's Division to the next level as champions, it was seemingly a major error since Asuka wasn't the legal person when she was pinned.

There were several botches throughout the match which led to the ending being chaotic and Bianca Belair seemingly pinning the wrong person.

#2. No real surprises on the show

If Tango Lao's debut is taken out of the mix it could be argued that Backlash felt on the same level as SmackDown the night before. There were no real surprises and the show itself was very predictable. Of course, European events are expected to be this way and WWE was just testing the water having the event in France, but it's clear that the company will want to come back.

There are so many matches that could have been added instead of just five, and many superstars who made the trip to France but were not included in the show.

#1. No Uncle Howdy

After weeks of teases and WWE fans following the clues left from the QR Codes, there was a hope that Uncle Howdy would finally appear in person this week at Backlash.

If only to introduce the new Wyatt 6 following Bray Wyatt's passing, fans hoped that Backlash would end on a high note and allow Bo Dallas to pick up the mantel left by his late brother, instead, there was another clue and seemingly a long wait until he makes his debut.