We are all set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. With the King and Queen of the Ring in the history books, all eyes are set on the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The marquee event will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024.

The upcoming episode of the blue brand could see top champions who missed the last PLE meet their challengers for the upcoming premium live event in Scotland. Additionally, top WWE Superstars on the show will look to earn massive title matches.

Here, we look at the three biggest title feuds that can start on SmackDown before Clash at the Castle:

#1. LA Knight challenges Logan Paul on SmackDown

Trending

Logan Paul challenged Cody Rhdoes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the recently concluded King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The stellar main event saw the United States champion hold his ground against The American Nightmare, pushing the latter to his limits. The social media star used underhanded tactics throughout the match, but Cody Rhodes stood tall in the end.

Now, Logan Paul is fresh off a defeat and is expected to meet his challenger for the United States Championship. Fans have been rallying behind LA Knight, with many hoping that he wins his first WWE championship soon. If The Maverick returns to SmackDown before Clash at the Castle, we may see The Megastar confront him and challenge for the United States Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#2. Piper Niven overtakes Nia Jax in title feud against Bayley

Last week on SmackDown, Bayley defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match. However, the latter's tag team partner, Piper Niven, saw her opportunity and attacked the WWE Women's Champion in the post-match segment. The two superstars are expected to lock horns or potentially brawl on SmackDown.

This could set up a WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, with Doudrop challenging The Role Model for the gold at the Scotland-bound PLE. It is worth noting that Nia Jax defeated RAW's Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring and earned herself a title opportunity at SummerSlam. While she is also expected to target Bayley, the latter may first find herself in a surprising title feud with Piper Niven.

#3. A-Town Down Under vs. The Street Profits

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller won the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL and have since defended their title once on television. The champions successfully defended their gold against The Street Profits earlier this month. However, WWE has continued to tease tension between the two tag teams on SmackDown.

Waller and Theory desperately need a compelling feud. The creative team could invest in a massive championship rematch between the two teams at Clash at the Castle. WWE has teased slight tension between Theory and Waller, and they need to compete in big title defense regularly for their championship reign and a future storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback