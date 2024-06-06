Massive civil war, Revenge after ten years & more - 3 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns should target when he returns

One of the most memorable WrestleMania main events in WWE history saw Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship in April. That marked The Tribal Chief's last appearance on television, and he has been on hiatus since.

In his absence, Paul Heyman has continued to serve The Bloodline as its Wiseman, but Solo Sikoa has diminished his role since he took over the faction's leadership. Reigns will return to the promotion when its landscape has potentially changed, but his targets may remain the same.

Here, we look at three WWE Superstars Roman Reigns can target upon his WWE return.

#1 Roman Reigns returns to haunt Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Roman Reigns has a bone to pick with those he crossed paths with in his last match before his hiatus, his first target upon return may not be his long-time rivals. Instead, it would likely be The Tribal Heir Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. The latter has come a long way since his Enforcer days, leading the new version of The Bloodline, which includes Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

As Kevin Owens noted on WWE SmackDown last week, the previous version of The Bloodline featuring Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso at least had everyone's respect despite its dominance. Sikoa, on the other hand, has been ruthless since taking over Reigns' role, often quietly dismissing his predecessor and mocking his loss at WrestleMania.

Roman Reigns' return would lay the foundation of a civil war within The Bloodline. We may even see Reigns reconcile with Jimmy Uso and eventually Jey Uso to take on the Solo Sikoa-led faction in an epic storyline.

#2 Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns continue their story

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns may have lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, but it was Seth Rollins who truly got the better of him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Reigns sacrificed his match to get revenge on The Architect, hitting the latter with a steel chair the same way Rollins attacked Reigns when The Shield first broke up in 2014.

Rollins had promised Cody Rhodes that he would be his 'Shield' and stayed true to his words. The 38-year-old is currently out of action, recovering from an injury, but he could be back on television before Roman Reigns. If that happens, The Architect could be the first superstar Reigns hunts upon his return, seeking revenge on his former stablemate.

#3 Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes again

Expand Tweet

When he returns, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes might be the most obvious target for Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare fought against all odds and dethroned Reigns in the Bloodline Rules match to finish his story at WrestleMania XL. Rhodes is expected to enjoy a strong title reign, with very few posing legitimate threats to his world title.

However, Roman Reigns' arrival would massively change the dynamics on the roster. Although he could choose not to compete for the title again, Reigns would at least like to have his rematch against The American Nightmare. The creative team could use this opportunity to have the two megastars compete in a bout without outside interference and crown a legitimate winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback