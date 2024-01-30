Massive first-time ever showdown, surprise heel turn? - 4 directions for Becky Lynch following WWE RAW

WWE has a stacked women's division. Some of the best female superstars in the world are part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. The show is loaded with stars across all three brands, such as Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Charlotte Flair, among others.

Arguably, the biggest star of the women's division across the Stamford-based company is Becky Lynch. The Man has been tremendously successful, having won the RAW Women's Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the NXT Women's Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Unfortunately, things are not going great for The Man right now. She lost the NXT Women's Championship last year and went on to lose against Nia Jax to kick off 2024. As if that was not tough enough for Big Time Becks, Lynch went on to fail to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

It now appears Becky has no direction, and things may appear to be bleak for The Man. Thankfully, Becky always bounces back. This article will look at a handful of paths Lynch could take to correct course moving forward.

Below are four directions for Becky Lynch following WWE RAW.

#4. She could challenge Bayley for a WrestleMania title shot

Bayley on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch has been extremely successful in WWE, but so has Bayley. Just like The Man, The Role Model was one of the legendary Four Horsewomen who rose up through NXT and helped dramatically shift the way women's wrestling is presented.

While Becky failed to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Bayley succeeded. The Role Model is now set to challenge a champion of her choice at WWE WrestleMania 40. There is a chance, however, that Becky could shake things up and turn that direction upside down for the Damage CTRL member.

More specifically, there is a chance that The Man could challenge Bayley to a big-time match where the WrestleMania title shot is on the line. This has happened in the past and has even changed the course of WrestleMania. If Big Time Becks challenges and then defeats The Role Model, her path to the mega event will be clear.

#3. Becky Lynch could turn heel

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is extremely popular. In fact, there are very few women who have the amount of fans as The Man does. She has taken WWE by storm, dating back to joining the main roster alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone.

With that being said, Becky has not strictly been a babyface. As she developed into The Man persona, Lynch spent a brief period as a heel. Upon returning to WWE after having a baby, Becky became Big Time Becks, the top female heel in the Stamford-based company.

Lynch turned babyface again in 2022 courtesy of Damage CTRL, but she could return to her villainous ways soon. Becky is clearly desperate following some major losses as of late, so The Man resorting to underhanded tactics is not unrealistic.

#2. She could enter the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The Elimination Chamber

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 was a great show. At around four hours in length, the premium live event only had four matches, but each one delivered in spades. The big show is now in the past, however, and all eyes are on what is next.

As WrestleMania 40 season heats up, WWE's next premium live event is Elimination Chamber: Perth. The big show will be held in Perth, Australia, with tens of thousands of fans in attendance. While it is not yet confirmed, it is expected to have a Women's Elimination Chamber Match with WrestleMania implications.

In theory, the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match will be held to crown the number one contender for whichever title Bayley does not chase after. Becky could win that bout and go on to fight Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Realistically, that career direction makes the most sense.

#1. The Man could battle WWE's newest sensation, Jade Cargill

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill is the newest sensation ready to rock WWE. She signed with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year. Since then, she has only made a few appearances, which teased her impending arrival.

That narrative changed this past Saturday, however. Jade made her in-ring debut in WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. While she did not win the 30-woman bout, Cargill had a spectacular showing and immediately felt like a massive superstar. It was undoubtedly a special moment for her.

Now, fans are curious about what she might do next. There is a chance Becky Lynch could confront the newest sensation, and this could then lead to the two superstars clashing at WrestleMania 40. Cargill vs. Lynch is a dream match, and WrestleMania 40 is the perfect avenue to play host to the big-time bout.

What do you want Becky Lynch to do prior to WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

