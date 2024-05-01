Massive name replaces Randy Orton, former Bloodline member wins title & more- 3 bold predictions for WWE Backlash 2024

WWE Backlash 2024 is scheduled to emanate live from the LDLC arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France, this Saturday.

This will be the Stamford-based promotion's first PLE in France and will have some of the biggest names on the current roster, such as Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Randy Orton, Bayley, and more, in action.

What does the first premium live event in this new era have in store for fans? To feed into all the curiosity, here are three bold predictions for WWE Backlash 2024.

#3. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair dethrone The Kabuki Warriors

The Women's Tag Team Title match at WWE Backlash 2024 will witness The Kabuki Warriors go toe to toe with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. However, things may not end well for the current champs, as they could drop their coveted gold to the dominant opponents at the event.

Asuka and Kairi Sane's championship run has arguably been underwhelming, as the duo have failed to make a mark thanks to some lackluster booking.

Meanwhile, Cargill and Bianca have been a breath of fresh air in the women's tag team division. The dynamic duo have had a dominant run on the main roster. Both Belair and Cargill are riding high on confidence and momentum and look all set to usurp the current champions.

#2. Former Bloodline member Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest due to The Judgment Day

Tensions within The Judgment Day are intensifying as the self-proclaimed leader of the faction, Damian Priest, is struggling to get on the same page as the rest of the faction. The Archer of Infamy recently declared that he doesn't need the faction to help him and he can handle his own business.

This internal strife, however, could cost Priest his coveted title as the villainous faction could shockingly betray the current World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Backlash 2024.

The creative team could have Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh, under the leadership of Finn Balor, make their presence felt during Priest's match to cost him his gold. Following that, the trio could launch a brutal beatdown on Priest, kicking him out of the faction.

#1. Jacob Fatu replaces Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens will join forces with Randy Orton to collide with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on Saturday. However, The Bloodline duo could look to weaken KO by taking his partner out right before the clash.

Solo and Tama Tonga could handicap The PrizeFighter by attacking Randy Orton backstage. However, this potential angle could lead to the debut of a real-life Bloodline member, Jacob Fatu.

Jacob, who is the son of wrestling legend Sam Fatu, is rumored to make his WWE debut soon. The company could potentially introduce him as Owens' new partner, replacing Orton against The Bloodline.