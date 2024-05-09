Massive reported bid for WWE WrestleMania 43 in 2027: What we know so far, location, relevancy, and more

WWE WrestleMania is indeed one of the biggest events in professional wrestling. However, since its inception, the event has reached such a stage that it's not only wrestling's biggest event but one of the biggest in sports entertainment. Naturally, this is the reason many people want a piece of the event.

While the 40th edition of The Showcase of The Immortals was recently conducted in Philadelphia, reports suggest that WrestleMania 43 has already received a bid. As per reports, the Detroit Sports Commission is preparing a bid to host the 43rd edition of The Show of Shows at Fort Field in Detroit, Michigan.

By doing so, they will celebrate 40 years of WrestleMania III, which emanated from the Silverdome. The marquee event will also celebrate 20 years of WrestleMania 23, which was staged at Fort Field. The last Premium Live Event that Detroit hosted was SummerSlam 2023, where Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

The report also suggested that Nashville will be bidding to host WrestleMania 43. With so many suitors interested in bringing the event to their arena, it will be interesting to see who finally ends up hosting The Showcase of The Immortals in 2027.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will be held in Las Vegas

Over the last year, WWE has held several premium live events outside North America. Their most recent PLE, Backlash, was also hosted in France. Given the response these PLEs have received from Europe and South America, many believed the Stamford-based promotion would host WrestleMania 41 outside North America.

However, that did not happen. After the conclusion of Backlash, it was announced through a video that WrestleMania 41 would be held in Las Vegas.

Given this decision, it seems Triple H does not want to take The Grandest Stage of Them All out of North America for the foreseeable future. The only place WWE would probably host WrestleMania other than North America is in London. After all, they have always received a great response whenever they have gone to the city.

Also, seeing the success of AEW All In last year, one can only imagine the kind of response WWE would get in London. This, mixed with the fact that the Mayor of London is himself excited to bring WrestleMania to the city, gives London hope of hosting wrestling's biggest event at some point.

Expand Tweet

It will be worth observing which country will host the first WrestleMania outside North America. Until then, fans will await next year's event which will take place in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback