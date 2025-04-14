Massive return to lead to new champions? - 4 finishes for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here. The card for this year's Showcase of The Immortals has seemingly been finalized and the show is looking stacked despite some initial concerns from some fans over the build.

The most recent and what looks to be the final match added to the card is a title bout. Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day will be putting their gold on the line. The two will battle the team of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley.

The Role Model and the Irishwoman won a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match on SmackDown last week to earn the title opportunity. They defeated duos such as Chelsea Green's Slaygents, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and Pure Fusion Collective, among others.

Now, the big question is, how will the match end? This article will take a look at four finishes for this upcoming tag team bout. This could see an epic return, new champions being crowned, or a former NXT Champion interfering. How could the bout conclude?

Below are four finishes for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could help The Judgment Day stand tall

The Judgment Day is a faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. Of course, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are part of the stable. They are joined by Finn Balor, Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and the currently injured JD McDonagh.

Of the rest of the group, Dirty Dom is unquestionably more closely linked to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez than anyone else. Liv and Dominik are a couple in WWE and it is rare for the three to not be seen together. Mysterio could be ringside for this upcoming match.

If he is, Dirty Dom could be the difference maker. He could easily cause a distraction or even take a strike from Lyra. That would then allow Raquel to steamroll over the competition, nailing a Powerbomb for the win.

#3. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria could win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Lyra Valkyria is an incredibly talented performer. While she is yet to hold tag team gold in WWE, she is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. She is also a former NXT Women's Champion and was seemingly poised to win the NXT UK Women's Title at some point before the brand closed.

Bayley is far more experienced in tag team wrestling. She and Sasha Banks were the catalysts of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship division and the pair helped carry the scene for quite some time.

Given how talented both women are and Bayley's particular expertise in tag team wrestling, there is a very real chance they win at WrestleMania. Bayley could hit the Rose Plant DDT or Lyra could hit her Nightwing on Liv Morgan and it will be lights out for the champions.

#2. Roxanne Perez could shockingly cost Bayley and Lyra Valkyria the win

Roxanne Perez is one of the best wrestlers in WWE. She has been mostly on NXT, where she held the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles once and the NXT Women's Championship on two separate occasions.

The Prodigy has had an on again-off again rivalry with Bayley. Roxanne used to look up to The Role Model, but her arrogance has led to issues with the former WWE Women's Champion. The two are yet to have a major singles match, however, as Roxanne is still on NXT.

That could change soon and WrestleMania could be where it starts. Roxanne Perez could show up during the match and attack Bayley behind the referee's back, costing The Role Model gold. Bayley could then transition into a feud with Roxanne afterward and make her grand entry to the main roster.

#1. Becky Lynch could return to fight off The Judgment Day and help Lyra win

Becky Lynch is a legend. She was the first woman to win in the main event of WrestleMania and won numerous world titles in WWE. Until the rise of Rhea Ripley, The Man was arguably the most popular female wrestler in the company. An argument could even be made she was the most popular female star in the promotion's entire history.

Big Time Becks hasn't been seen in WWE since May last year. Fans have been expecting her return time and time again, but it hasn't happened yet. WrestleMania could be when Becky Lynch finally shows back up in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Prior to Lynch's exit, she was defeated by Liv Morgan on multiple occasions, thanks to Dirty Dom's interference. Becky's return could see her show up and attack Mysterio, preventing him and even Carlito from interfering. Then her friend Lyra could win the Women's Tag Team Titles.

