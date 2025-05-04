Massive SmackDown alliance to lead to the return of major WWE star after almost three years? Exploring potential tease

There have been a number of releases over the past few days, and through those departures, many WWE stables have been split. It seems that WWE is set to make up for this, with the most recent alliance seemingly leading to the return of a former champion after three years.

Ad

Nia Jax and Naomi joined forces on SmackDown and were able to prove that they were a formidable team. Despite them coming up short against Jade Cargill and Naomi, the two women were still able to show that they could be a cohesive unit, and it could now lead to the return of Tamina.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Despite not appearing on TV since the Royal Rumble back in 2023, Snuka was not part of the recent releases, which means that WWE may have some plans for her moving forward.

Could it be to unite with Naomi and Nia Jax and create a female Bloodline? With the Bloodline story seemingly over for the men at the moment and Roman Reigns on another hiatus, it could be down to his family to continue the story in his absence.

Ad

Will Tamina Snuka finally return to align with Nia Jax and Naomi on WWE SmackDown?

Jax and Naomi are family, along with Tamina, and their fans have been pushing for them to join forces for several years. Now that both women are heel, Tamina could return as a heel and help push forward the women's division, given the recent changes all around her.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recent releases have taken out both Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL in the women's tag team division, and with both Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez currently on hiatus with the titles, someone needs to step up.

It could finally be time for the female Bloodline to form and take over SmackDown heading into SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More