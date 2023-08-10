Massive swerve in the works for two WWE stars? Clues hidden in plain sight!

Los Lotharios are one of the most underrated tag teams in WWE. The pair were bright spots on 205 Live but have failed to gain much momentum on RAW and SmackDown. Due to that fact, fans were thrilled to see them move to NXT for more opportunities.

Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn upon their in-ring return. The pair lost their match, and Humberto Carrillo shoved Angel Garza down post-match. This led most fans to believe they'll be breaking up or feuding.

However, based on a segment from WWE NXT, that may not be the case after all. The two stars had a cinematic vignette where they shared messages back and forth. Despite the cousins not being on the same page, it was civil.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/40Nrc3NeS2 Thanks to some introspection from both Superstars, @AngelGarzaWwe and @humberto_wwe look to get on the same page again.

Perhaps more importantly, the two brought up their wrestling heritage. They even spoke about their late grandfather, wondering if he'd be disappointed in them.

The solemn tone and their desire to improve didn't feel particularly heelish. Instead, a new serious edge appears to be coming to Angel and Humberto. In fact, they may very well return as babyfaces, which is a very interesting swerve when most expected a breakup or feud.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are helping to revamp other WWE stars on NXT too

Los Lotharios aren't the only main roster WWE stars who are finding new life on the white and gold brand. Ever since the 2023 WWE Draft, a handful of talented performers have begun making NXT their home.

Perhaps the biggest success story is the talented Mustafa Ali. The Disruptor has been with the company for seven years now. Still, he can finally receive consistent screen time, character development, and even a title if all goes according to plan.

Baron Corbin has returned to NXT. While he channeled The Lone Wolf for a one-night throwback, the cocky star ultimately decided to throw out all of his past gimmicks. In his words, he's burning the ships. The new Corbin is here to stay, and it has been highly entertaining so far.

Finally, Dana Brooke has made her home on the white & gold brand. She feuded with Cora Jade and now has issues with Blair Davenport. Dana is also giving back by helping Kelani Jordan become a star.

These three stars, Los Lotharios, Drew Gulak, SCRYPTS, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley, have all been on NXT part-time or full-time in recent months, which has, in turn, helped the show grow. The move has also been a big help for the talents, thus making everybody a winner.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here