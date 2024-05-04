Massive tease, potential storyline - 4 signs Alexa Bliss could return at WWE Backlash France

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled a match in more than a year after going on hiatus following the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. At the time, the former Women's Champion revealed that she was set to welcome her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera, and the couple has since announced the arrival of their daughter

Bliss has been back in the gym in recent weeks, but her return could finally be imminent this weekend at Backlash, especially since the lackluster card is in dire need of surprises.

There have been a few hints dropped over the past few weeks that could mean that Bliss is ready to make her return.

#4. The Arena is the perfect setup for an Uncle Howdy return

Uncle Howdy has been teasing his return over the past few weeks and ahead of his hiatus, he was connected to Alexa Bliss. The former Women's Champion has been sidelined for over a year herself and many fans have noted that the setup for tonight's Backlash event is the perfect layout for an Uncle Howdy return.

Unlike the current RAW and SmackDown display, there is a large screen that would allow him to deliver a message or even project himself onto it. If Alexa Bliss is the one who returns first, then it could be a good way for her to debut her new character.

#3. Alexa Bliss is back in the gym preparing to return

Alexa Bliss hasn't wrestled in around 28 months, which means that she will need some time to get back into shape after welcoming her daughter. Bliss noted ahead of WrestleMania that she was back in the gym but wasn't seen in Philadelphia for WrestleMania weekend.

It seems that the hype surrounding her return has increased over the past month since this is the time of year that fans often drop off and WWE needs an exciting storyline to pull them back in.

#2. Uncle Howdy teases have been stepped up over the past week

Uncle Howdy's glitches were once a week to begin with but over the past week, they have appeared on every show that WWE has promoted. It's clear that they are picking up speed, but no date for a return has been given as it was ahead of Extreme Rules when Bray Wyatt returned.

Of course, this doesn't have to follow the same story, especially if it's Alexa Bliss who returns since Uncle Howdy has been seen as a man of very few words in the past.

#1. Backlash needs an exciting return

Backlash has the loudest and most excited crowd in France, to the point that Triple H revealed they had been given a warning about the noise. It would be the perfect time for a major return since the crowd is prepared for whatever is thrown their way.

The card for Backlash is missing some major WWE Superstars and a lot of Championships have been skipped, this means that there could be a plan in place for a major swerve to steal the show.