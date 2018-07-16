Match card predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018 after Extreme Rules

Summerslam is the second biggest WWE pay-per-view event.

After Wrestlemania, WWE usually has a drop in the quality of its product. This slump lasts until the summertime, when WWE start preparing for the next big four pay-per-view, Summerslam. However, this year things have been different. With the increase in the importance of Money in the Bank, the big four has seemingly turned into the big five. This has helped to keep the quality of programming high.

But things will continue to heat up as we approach August. Summerslam is the second biggest pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar and is always expected to deliver. Since Wrestlemania is more for the casual audience, Summerslam caters more towards the hardcore fans.

The Biggest Party Of The Summer usually hosts a few excellent contests every year, and this year looks to be no exception. Some matches that could happen here have already been teased on television, while others would stem from logical booking decisions. I feel that we should have nine matches on the show, instead of ten, so each match can get a little more time than they would usually get on a four-hour show with ten matches scheduled. Therefore, some titles will not be able to make the main show. Here are the matches that should be booked for WWE Summerslam 2018.

#10 Finn Balor vs Kevin Owens

These two are free for the summer.

This seems like a random match, but honestly, there is nothing for these two massive stars to do for SummerSlam. So why not have them face each other? It’s not like it wouldn't be a good wrestling match anyway. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens just got done with victories at Extreme Rules against “Constable” Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman respectively. Strowman might have a role to play later in the night *wink*, while I’d rather see Owens on Summerslam than Corbin, despite how entertaining he has been in recent weeks.

The two of them have done battle in the past, most notably for the NXT Championship. In fact, it was in Brooklyn only, where Balor and Owens main effected the first NXT Takeover outside of Full Sail. That was a tremendous ladder match to close out that incredible show, and they could open this year's Summerslam with a bang. They can easily go for how much ever time you want them to and the fact that they are both without any real purpose is a major shame. Finn Balor and Kevin Owens were astonishingly the first two Universal Champions (Yes, that title existed on TV).

Honestly, there could be other wrestlers and matches in this place but the star power of these two means that you just cannot leave them off the second biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year. Pairing them together is a simple solution, as they do work well together. An addition of a story would be a major bonus, with the way things have been going on Raw this year. In terms of who would need the victory more, it would probably be Kevin Owens. The poor guy has been tossed around and killed by Braun Strowman too much lately, including at Extreme Rules, where he took a sickening off the steel cage. Balor can still continue to progress if WWE evolves his character from just a smiling man who has a face-painted alter-ego.

Prediction: Kevin Owens earns a much-needed victory