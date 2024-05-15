Match stopped due to injury, duo interferes - 4 possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

WWE never takes a break. After every Premium Live Event, the company moves towards the next one. The same logic can even be applied to their weekly television shows. Everything is constantly moving.

The next massive Premium Live Event is the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring. The show is looking stacked, as it will feature the finals of both tournaments, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Title, a Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship, and a Champion vs. Champion match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

The finalists of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will be decided via a series of matches on RAW and SmackDown. The forthcoming edition of the blue brand will see The EST of WWE lock horns with Tiffany Stratton in the quarterfinal.

The winner will advance to the semi-finals to face either Jade Cargill or Nia Jax.

Below are four possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Tiffany Stratton could cheat to win

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton is the future of WWE. The 25-year-old has been mighty impressive during her brief main-roster run thus far. There is a real chance that she could be one of, if not the face of the division for as long as another decade or two.

There is also no doubt that Tiffany is a tremendous athlete. She has the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, which is more true than most realize. It is picture-perfect! Despite her incredible athleticism, however, Stratton isn't above taking the easy way out or cheating to win.

When she and Bianca Belair clash on WWE SmackDown, Tiffany may very well cheat to get ahead. She could use a steel chair or an exposed turnbuckle behind the referee's back to hurt The EST. From there, she can pick up the scraps and steal a quick victory.

#3. Bianca Belair could pick up a major win on WWE SmackDown via pinfall

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair is one of the top female performers in all of pro wrestling and has been a big name in WWE for several years. She joined the company through NXT but later jumped to the main roster in 2020.

From there, The EST won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has also headlined WrestleMania, won the SmackDown Women's Championship, captured the RAW Women's Championship, briefly held the WWE Women's Title, and currently holds tag team gold.

Needless to say, Belair is the real deal and rarely loses big matches. When she and Tiffany clash on SmackDown, Belair may do what she has done to her past opponents: hit the K.O.D. and pick up the victory to book a spot in the semi-final.

#2. The encounter could end due to a referee stoppage

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair didn't advance in the Queen of the Ring Tournament without some pain dished out along the way. Last week's WWE SmackDown saw Belair compete in the shortest match of the tournament, but her encounter with Candice LeRae may have lasting consequences.

The EST went one-on-one with the underrated and underutilized Candice LeRae in the opening round. With some help from Indi Hartwell, Belair's leg was taken out, and Candice attacked it for the remainder of the match. Bianca overcame the odds and won, but it wasn't easy and may impact her next encounter.

If Belair is injured and struggles in her match against Tiffany Stratton, the referee may have to make an informed decision. If Tiffany repeatedly targets the leg to the extent that Belair is unable to compete, the clash could be stopped by the referee. The win would then be awarded to The Buff Barbie.

#1. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell could cost Bianca the win

Bianca Belair and Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have been undergoing a metamorphosis in WWE. The Poison Pixie was growing tired of the constant defeats and decided something had to change. That something was her attitude and her sportsmanship.

Since then, Candice has been a different person. In recent times, she has picked up fights and belittled the likes of Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri. While it is disappointing to see her recent attitude, the character change could lead her to success.

Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae may show up and cost Belair the victory against Stratton. This would then potentially put Candice and Indi in a position to challenge Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, while also allowing Tiffany to advance.