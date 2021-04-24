Matt Cardona recalls his favorite WrestleMania moment from a fan's perspective (Exclusive)

Matt Cardona is one of the hottest talents in professional wrestling. Currently wrestling on IMPACT, Cardona's performances have been next level. However, one of his best moments in the squared-circle came back when he went by the name of Zack Ryder.

During his time as Zack Ryder in WWE, Matt Cardona had many special moments. One such moment was when he won the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania 32.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling at WrestleCon 2021, Matt Cardona revealed his favorite WrestleMania moment of all-time.

In addition to his own title win at WrestleMania 32, Cardona recalled being in attendance at WrestleMania 10. He watched Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels do battle for the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match. He claims that from a fan's perspective, this was his favorite WrestleMania moment. Cardona said:

"I think WrestleMania 10. I was there at Madison Square Garden. Again a ladder match, Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels. Seeing Razor hold up the two IC titles, very, very cool moment for me. Then, years later at WrestleMania, I win it, the IC title in a ladder match, we took a picture backstage. That was really, really cool."

At WrestleCon 2021, we caught up with @TheMattCardona and you can check out the conversation right here 👇🏼#ImpactWrestling #Rebellion @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/w36m1PcjQC — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 23, 2021

The Intercontinental Championship match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels is regarded as one of the greatest matches of all-time.

However, it was made even more special for Matt Cardona, as he had a similar match years later, and even got to take a picture with Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) backstage.

Matt Cardona's fiance Chelsea Green and good friend Mojo Rawley were recently released by WWE

Recently, WWE was forced into releasing some of its talent as a result of budget cuts. Two superstars who were cut were Matt Cardona's fiance Chelsea Green and his former Hype Bro, Mojo Rawley.

Cardona reacted to their releases on Twitter, showing his disappointment with the news.

First my fiancée...then my Hype Bro. pic.twitter.com/1edzgHNRM1 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2021

There is a huge chance that both Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley could join Cardona in IMPACT Wrestling. It would be a return for Chelsea Green and a new beginning for Rawley.

