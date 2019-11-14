Matt Jackson of Young Bucks provides serious injury update after ugly bump on AEW Dynamite

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 14 Nov 2019, 10:40 IST SHARE

Matt Jackson about to be Powerbombed

The Young Bucks were in the match of a lifetime at AEW: Full Gear, but things did not quite go their way as Proud & Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) were able to walk away from Baltimore with the win.

Things were clearly not over after Full Gear, as despite beating The Young Bucks, Santana and Ortiz were taken out by the Rock 'N' Roll Express.

At tonight's AEW Dynamite show, things continued to break down, as The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz brawled all over the stadium. Things started backstage and continued to heat up until they got to the ringside area.

IT'S A BRAWL IN NASHVILLE! But.....What the hell was that at the end? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TNTDrama 8e/7c#AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/RE9rpv5J3f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 14, 2019

There, Santana & Ortiz took control, using a sock filled with baseballs to hit Matt Jackson. The shots were painfully stiff and targeted at his leg as if they were planning on breaking it.

Not content with the damage that they had done, they took things to the next level, when together they put Matt Jackson through the covered off area next to the ramp, right through the flooring. It looked vicious and he had to be helped to the back.

Since then, he has provided an injury update stating that while he had been a 'mess' before the show, now he could not even turn his neck. This came after The Young Bucks had already been in the dark match before AEW Dynamite started.

Going into tonight, I was already a mess. Now I can’t turn my neck. Thanks to everybody who’s reached out. https://t.co/ax0KsHpuc6 — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) November 14, 2019

Hopefully, he can recover from his issues fairly soon! Meanwhile, this feud is clearly far from over.

What did you think about tonight's episode of NXT? Rate your favorite matches right here!