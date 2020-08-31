Matt Riddle brutally attacked backstage during WWE Payback 

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has maintained a good momentum ever since he made his debut on SmackDown. He was involved in a feud with 'King' Baron Corbin in the weeks leading up to the PPV, and both Superstars finally got a chance to square off in a Single's match at Payback 2020.

The match between SmackDown Superstars Matt Riddle and Baron Corbin was more entertaining than you would think. Corbin tried to gain the upper hand by attacking Riddle even before the match started. He then went on to brutalize Riddle on the ringside.

Matt Riddle tried to counter the attacks, but Baron Corbin was surprisingly swift in his maneuvers. He continued the beatdown of Riddle and added taunts to rile up his opponent. Riddle made a good comeback and started hitting Corbin with a series of hard-hitting blows. The closing moments of the match saw Riddle deliver a body kick, and he followed that with a Floating Bro in order to pin Baron Corbin.

It appeared that this match would mark the end of the ongoing SmackDown feud between both these Superstars, but that was not the case. Following his match, Riddle was being interviewed backstage, where he was talking about how good it feels to finally cap off a rivalry.

While he was in the middle of the conversation, 'King' Baron Corbin came from behind and attacked Riddle. He rammed the latter through a catering table in order to make a statement in front of the SmackDown Superstar.

What's next for Matt Riddle on WWE SmackDown?

After being attacked backstage, it is expected that Matt Riddle will continue to feud with King Corbin on WWE SmackDown. We could once again see Chad Gable getting involved in this rivalry as the latter has been teaming up with Corbin over the last few weeks in order to blindside Riddle.

It was earlier reported that WWE have big plans in place for Matt Riddle after Vince McMahon was impressed with his debut on WWE SmackDown. Therefore, the creative want him to engage in a few compelling feuds before he is added to the title pictures on the blue brand.