Matt Riddle discusses how close he is to facing Brock Lesnar, whether he'll ever face Goldberg (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 70 // 06 Sep 2019, 02:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Riddle has made enemies of two former Universal Champions

Matt Riddle is a very outspoken man - that's undeniable, and he's made some powerful enemies in the form of Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, for very different reasons.

The Original Bro has always spoken of his desire to face off against The Beast Incarnate, while Goldberg has become a recent target.

When Riddle joined us for Episode 6 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I had to ask him whether WWE had indicated that any of these matches may be possible.

You can watch the full interview below or read it here.

You spoke about Goldberg and Brock Lesnar earlier. Obviously, you've kind of went out your way to carve a path towards both of them.

Is that something that you've done by yourself or has there been an indication to you that one of those matches may happen in the future?

Well, the WWE... NXT has made mention of me wrestling Brock in promos and other things like that, but I've been calling out Brock since I started wrestling. It's such a huge goal. If I get close to that, I'll probably be really successful. If I do it, probably be a legend.

Now I'm as close I've ever been but I'm still pretty far.

Advertisement

With Goldberg, I was never even really wanting a match. I mean, I would take it for sure. He's Bill Goldberg, you know? The guy is money. At the same time, I never wanted a match. It was more so my opinion on his workrate and his wrestling - not his ability to generate money or put butts in seats.

It was his salary, his workrate. And I talked to Goldberg, we talked about it, he thought I was being disrespectful.

I was like, "Okay, man, that's my opinion. I'm just not a huge fan of your work. I'm just not. It's not great pro wrestling." It's like, "You've got a great jackhammer, great spear but the wrestling... Uhh."

I'm not lying. I feel like if I'm not lying, I'm not being disrespectful. Especially as that's how you make your money.

You can watch or read the full interview here.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!