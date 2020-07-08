Matt Riddle finally breaks silence about sexual allegations

The WWE Universe has been waiting to hear Matt Riddle's side.

Matt Riddle has denied all allegations made against him.

Matt Riddle

The Ultimate Bro, Matt Riddle, recently made his SmackDown debut, raining on AJ Styles' parade. While AJ Styles was celebrating his first Intercontinental Championship reign, Matt Riddle made his way to the ring and beat The Phenomenal One in an impromptu match. Over the weeks, on SmackDown, Matt Riddle has ignited a feud with King Corbin. On last week's episode, Corbin put The Original Bro in a match with John Morrison, with Riddle coming out with the win.

Matt Riddle addresses sexual allegations

Over the past month, Matt Riddle has been accused of sexual assault by Candy Cartwright. The accuser has Tweeted screenshots and photos of her side of the story, but Matt Riddle never came out and addressed the situation.

Today, Matt Riddle, took to his Twitter account to post a video claiming that he never sexually assaulted anybody. The video has been embedded below.

Wanna know the truth about all these allegations watch this video pic.twitter.com/kW4EQqcugx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 8, 2020

Matt Riddle admitted to having an affair with Candy Cartwright while being married. Riddle said that he never came out to say anything because talking about cheating on his wife made him feel uncomfortable. He further said that whatever stories Cartwright has told the world is a blatant lie, and the entire story of him forcing her was made up.

The reason why Matt Riddle came out and addressed Cartwright's allegations now is because he thought it was time to set the record straight. He said that he was sad and depressed because he was lying to his wife all the time and had no one to talk to during the affair.

Matt Riddle said that he was also lying to his friends because cheating on his wife wasn't something he thought was cool and something worth bragging about. He later shared his side of the story, saying that after he came clean to his wife, he blocked Cartwright on social media, but Cartwright kept coming at him on different messaging apps.

Matt Riddle said that she even got his new number after he changed it, not leaving him alone. Now she has started harassing and stalking him by showing up at hotels he is at and asking his friends about his whereabouts.