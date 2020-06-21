Matt Riddle gives details on what Vince McMahon tells him backstage

SmackDown's newest Superstar Matt Riddle is well-known for being someone who doesn't mince his words and has no problem in speaking his mind. The former NXT Tag-Team Champion has caused quite a ruckus in the past by targeting veterans like Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on social media.

Matt Riddle has given conflicting accounts of what Vince McMahon thinks of him - sometimes saying that he knows that McMahon is a fan of his while other times hinting that The Chairman isn't a fan of his antics.

Recently, while speaking to ESPN Matt Riddle spoke about his backstage equation with Vince McMahon and revealed what The Chairman tells him backstage and how it helps him gain knowledge.

I don’t know him as well, I’ve only had a couple of encounters with him, but the guy is 100% professional. It’s almost crazy how professional he is, how focused he is about his product, and how hard he works to try to make it what he wants it to be. I like him because, I think a lot of people like you said, because of my background stuff, don’t challenge me, and I feel like every time I’ve spoken with him or had conversations with him, he challenges me, or he corrects something, like, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t do that.’ And it’s all good stuff, it’s all knowledgable.

The Original Bro also gives details on if he likes dealing with Vince McMahon backstage and their personal equation. Matt Riddle believes that he will get along very well with McMahon in the future.

I honestly like dealing with Vince. So far, it’s only been short term right now, maybe that will change, but he seems like a cool guy as long as you know what you’re doing, you can be successful, and you can perform, I feel like that’s what these people are looking for and I feel like I can do that to a T. So I think all of us are going to get along pretty well. I hope I don’t rue that.

With Matt Riddle in store for a major push on the main roster, it is not unfathomable to see where all his confidence is coming from. But only time will tell, if his equation with Vince McMahon will help the former PWG Superstar become a WWE main-eventer or not.