Matt Riddle hilariously mocks Goldberg following his WWE Universal Championship win

M att Riddle (left) has finally responded to Goldberg's win

At this year's WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, Goldberg once again shocked the pro wrestling world by causing one of the biggest upsets in recent history, as he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to become a two-time WWE Universal Champion.

However, Goldberg's win has been met with mixed reception, and one man who didn't waste much time in humorously trolling the new Universal Champion is none other than NXT superstar, Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle trolls Goldberg over Universal Championship win

In 2019, Matt Riddle ignited an interesting social media feud against Goldberg. It all initially began when the latter was announced for last year's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia.

Since then, Riddle has taken several shots at Goldberg online, and even went on record to label him as "the worst wrestler in the business". With Goldberg capturing the Universal Title in shocking fashion at Super ShowDown, Riddle once again had another interesting response in store for the new champion.

As seen, the one half of the reigning NXT Tag Champions took to Twitter and wrote that Goldberg has been watching the Broserweight tapes closely, and also mocked the WWE Hall of Famer for an impressive 'BroHammer' that he used for the win.

Willy G has been watching his Broserweight tapes. PS Sweet BroHammer for the win 👌 pic.twitter.com/7hA2JwQq9y — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 27, 2020

What's next for Goldberg?

With Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship, expect him to defend the title at this year's WrestleMania 36 event.