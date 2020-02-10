Matt Riddle makes bold Brock Lesnar claim in WWE NXT live event promo (Video)

Brock Lesnar reportedly has no interest in facing Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has repeated his claim that he will retire Brock Lesnar one day, despite the WWE Champion reportedly telling the NXT Superstar that he does not want to face him.

Shortly after the 2020 Royal Rumble, it was reported by talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special correspondent Alex McCarthy that Lesnar spoke to Riddle backstage at the pay-per-view and informed the 34-year-old that they “will never work together”.

The interaction with Lesnar has not stopped Riddle from calling out his fellow former UFC fighter, though, and he even decided to mention him during a promo at the latest NXT live event in Las Vegas on February 8.

“I never stopped. I kept training. I knew the goal, the dream was right there in front of me, and I’m not gonna stop. This is just the beginning. Twelve years ago it started and twelve years from now I’ll still be going, and I guarantee you this, Las Vegas, the ‘Bro’ retires Brock Lesnar.”

Riddle’s promo, which you can watch below, took place in the same arena where he made his UFC debut in 2008, hence why he referenced his career starting 12 years ago.

During an NXT Live event in Las Vegas, Matt Riddle guaranteed that he will retire Brock Lesnar.#WWENXT #NXTLasVegas pic.twitter.com/huqWzAyq5E — Chris Toplack (@christoplack) February 9, 2020