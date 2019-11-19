Matt Riddle reflects on his past with a Twitter post

Matt Riddle

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter to look back on his life from 10 years ago. Riddle posted a photo collage which shows a photo of himself from 10 years ago seemingly hanging out in a party and right beside it a current photo of him in wrestling gear.

He reflected how his past 10 years have been eventful from competing in UFC, getting married and raising a family and then ultimately finding his way to WWE after getting fired from UFC.

My last 10 years has been crazy from UFC, getting married, having 3 kids, getting fired and then to make it to WWE. Time flies when you’re having fun bro #stallion pic.twitter.com/HGKGlFQwBJ — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) November 19, 2019

Matt Riddle in WWE

Ever since debuting at WWE NXT, The Original Bro has become a household name with his exploits inside the ring and his infectious charisma. After his debut, he entered into a feud with Kassius Ohno who continuously ridiculed him and defeated him in a trilogy of matches to assert his dominance on the black-and-gold brand.

He has also had opportunities at claiming the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship but has been unsuccessful in all of them although he gave his opponents a run for their money. He will face Finn Balor in a match at the upcoming TakeOver: WarGames on November 23 after Balor attacked him on the last episode of NXT.

