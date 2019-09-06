Matt Riddle reveals his dream opponents in NXT, RAW and SmackDown (Exclusive)

Who's left for Riddle in NXT?

With NXT's move to the USA Network imminent, you'd be forgiven for thinking that "moving up to the main roster" was no longer a thing.

Well, I recently had a chat with the outspoken Matt Riddle, and asked him whether he has his eyes on RAW and SmackDown - and if there are any dream matches left for the Original Bro on the black and gold.

When Riddle joined us for Episode 6 of Dropkick DiSKussions, I also had to ask him whether WWE had indicated if any of these matches may be possible.

Who's left for you in terms of fresh matches? Is there anyone that you are like, "I'm absolutely desperate to face this one person from NXT"?

There are a couple of people I have not faced, even throughout my indie career and everywhere else and I feel like it would be good.

The one person is Johnny Wrestling, Johnny Gargano. I've never wrestled him. We were supposed to wrestle a couple [of] times at EVOLVE and I don't know, I feel like he politicked his way out of the match. He didn't want the Bro to get his hands on him!

I feel like, you know, with his in ring ability and mine - it could be pretty tasty.

Another one that I know is good to wrestle because we wrestled before and the indies, only did it twice and it was amazing, I was still pretty green, it was Tommaso Ciampa.

Me and Tommaso, we work... We fight each other very well, I'll say that. I think that could be good, especially if he comes back sooner rather than later, I would love to be the first to get a crack at him. [sic]

Obviously, I want to wrestle a lot of the guys on the main roster like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Cesaro - I could keep going on. There's a lot of talent on the main roster.

For me, that's what it was been about. One of the main reasons I signed with WWE and not another company, I don't want to mention names, is I want to wrestle Brock Lesnar and the only way I will get even close to this is if I'm in WWE.

I'm not going to wrestle that dude anywhere else. I can fight him in the UFC, but I'm not going to ever wrestle him anywhere else I don't believe. For me, it's all about matches.

