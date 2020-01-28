Matt Riddle tweets brilliant response amid Brock Lesnar Royal Rumble altercation reports

Matt Riddle often calls out Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle has joked that “everything went according to plan” for him in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, amid reports that he had an altercation with Brock Lesnar before the show.

The NXT Superstar has made no secret of his desire to retire Lesnar one day, but his repeated attempts to call out the WWE Champion on social media and in media interviews have not yet resulted in a WWE storyline.

According to talkSPORT reporter and Sportskeeda special contributor Alex McCarthy, Lesnar told Riddle at the Royal Rumble that they will never face each other in WWE.

“Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

Riddle, who only lasted 41 seconds in the 2020 Royal Rumble before he was eliminated by King Corbin, has now responded to his Rumble showing by posting a sarcastic picture on Twitter.

This is a pic from this years 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro pic.twitter.com/k8wuCZSIDF — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 28, 2020

The former UFC fighter was one of just two NXT Superstars, along with Keith Lee, who featured in the men’s Rumble, and his quick elimination has led to speculation on social media that he may have backstage heat in WWE.

