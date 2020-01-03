Matt Sydal reveals one of his all-time favorite matches in WWE

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Matt Sydal

In an interview given to Wrestling Inc. on their WINCLY podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Sydal, fka Evan Bourne in WWE, spoke about one of his all-time favorite matches.

Matt Sydal's favorite match

The former WWE Tag Team Champion left the promotion in 2014 and has since made a name for himself in the independent wrestling scene. Sydal currently performs for Qatar Pro Wrestling and talked about how he joined the company and talked mentioned a unique match that is one of his all-time favorites.

He said that he first visited Qatar when he was wrestling for WWE. Sydal along with other Superstars went there for a live show and he added how much he admired the architecture of the place.

Sydal added that he had a 15-minute match with William Regal who is currently the GM of NXT and added that they focused on delivering a good quality wrestling match. He stated that there was no storyline involved but they just went out there and did what they had to do.

I think I wrestled William Regal and it was one of those that we kept going and going. It was a live event so I think it went 15 minutes. It was one of the favorite matches I had while with WWE.

The type of wrestling I like to do, it transcends languages and boundaries. It doesn't matter if it's Japan, Qatar, Mexico or the US – we all speak the same language and that's the unifying thing. Some of the things I learned from Regal were the universal qualities of wrestling. (h/t: Wrestling Inc)