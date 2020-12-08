Mauro Ranallo and the WWE recently parted ways back in September. Mauro Ranallo has opened up to Jon Pollock of Post Wrestling, and spoke about his decision to leave the company. Ranallo had earlier posted on Facebook to explain his reasons for leaving the WWE.

Mauro Ranallo explained that the main reason behind his departure from the WWE commentary desk was so that he could direct more time and attention to other projects, his health and his mother's well-being.

Ranallo was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the age of 19 in the year 1989, and has been living with the mental illness ever since.

"Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself."

Mauro Ranallo says WWE is one of the most mentally gruelling places to work in

Speaking to Post Wrestling's Jon Pollock, Mauro Ranallo revealed that the WWE is one of the most mentally gruelling places to work in. However, Ranallo made it clear that this was not a criticism towards the company.

WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. https://t.co/9y99UhfRhl — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2020

"WWE is one of the most mentally grueling places -- and that's not necessarily a criticism by any means -- there's a reason Vince McMahon has built a multi-billion dollar empire. Is it perfect? Not by any means, but neither am I. I chose to go to WWE and it was a dream come true." H/t Fightful

However, Mauro feels the environment within the WWE was not good for his mental health, even when he was working from home. As such, he came to the decision to leave the company. Despite the stressful work environment, Ranallo credited Triple H and his team for the work they did in NXT.

"I get the stressful situations and the changes on the fly and the system, but for my mental health, even moving to NXT -- when we were live, it was the best experience I could ask for, and that's a testament to what Triple H and everyone in NXT has done. I just felt, for my own mental health, even doing the show from home, it was to the point where I would have a panic attack in the morning of the recordings in the last few months." H/t Fightful

Mauro Ranallo was one of the most entertaining commentators on the NXT team. Although he has parted ways with the WWE, Ranallo still works as a brodcaster and even called the recent boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Hopefully, we can see him back on the black and gold brand sometime in the future.