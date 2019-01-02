×
WWE News: 'Mean' Gene Okerlund passes away at 76

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
587   //    02 Jan 2019, 21:42 IST

What a sad day for professional wrestling fans
What's the story?

It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that 'Mean' Gene Okerlund is no more. He passed away at the age of 76, according to WWE's official Twitter account.


Mean Gene Okerlund was associated first with the WWF and then later with WCW, right before and later, during the Monday Night Wars. He is considered to be the greatest sports entertainment interviewer in history.

In case you didn't know...

It is impossible to be a long time WWE fan and not know of Mean Gene. Okerlund was associated with WWF from 1984 to 1993. He would go on to WCW and stay there till the promotion closed its doors.

Mean Gene Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 by a man he interviewed many times, the immortal Hulk Hogan. He was last seen on RAW 25 in 2018. He stayed on great terms with WWE till the very end and was signed to a lifetime contract with the company.

The heart of the matter

Gene Okerlund had a booming voice and a magnetic personality that made every interview that he was part of, absolutely must watch. He is best known for interviewing the likes of Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Ric Flair, Sting and so many others through the course of his legendary career.

2019 has already begun on a sour note, and while death is an inevitable part of life, it is indeed unfortunate that the first professional wrestling demise has occurred two days in. Sportskeeda would like to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of the legend.

A tribute

'Mean' Gene Okerlund was a personal favourite of mine and I remember his contribution to professional wrestling fondly. Please write up your own favourite memory of the man in the comments. Let's cherish the memory of the man we love dearly.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
