Meet 4 future greats who joined Team Booker T on WWE LFG

WWE has a handful of major weekly programs and shows. Earlier this year, the company announced new shows coming to A&E Network, one of which is WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). The program is similar to The Ultimate Fighter, in which teams of developing wrestlers train and compete to earn an NXT contract.

LFG features four legends as trainers. This includes Hall of Famers Booker T, The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, and future Hall of Famer Mickie James. Each one brings something unique to the table.

Four future greats have officially been added to Team Booker T as of the second episode of LFG this past Sunday. This article will take a look at the four names of those who will be learning from the legendary two-time Hall of Famer, including someone with close ties to a main roster star.

Below are the four future greats who joined Team Booker T on WWE LFG.

#4. Anthony Luke has close ties to a main roster star

Anthony Luke is a 28-year-old from Sacramento, California. The WWE future great is a former football player, amateur wrestler, boxer, and mixed martial artist. He had some training in wrestling before joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Notably, Anthony is dating WWE Monday Night RAW star Maxxine Dupri. They both encouraged each other to push and succeed in the business. He says Maxxine is the hardest worker in the room, and he tries to match her energy.

Luke has had around 18 matches over the past 10 months, so he has more experience than most on LFG. Still, Booker T can hopefully help him work on the finer parts of being a pro wrestler. So far, their relationship is very much in the beginning stages.

#3. Leigh Laurel looks and acts like a star

Leigh Laurel is a new WWE talent. As of the start of the LFG program, she had been with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut for about five months. She is 29 years old and from Columbia, Maryland.

Laurel has just wrestled two matches, according to Cagematch, but she already showed a lot of potential. With a history of powerlifting, fitness, and cosplay, she fits right in with the world of WWE NXT. She also had a history of upsetting personal loss, and her tragic backstory is one of the most engaging, albeit unfortunate, of the stars.

The legends gave Leigh a point on episode two of WWE LFG thanks to her ability to lead Tatyanna Dumas. Booker T seems quite fond of Laurel already, which should bode well for her future in World Wrestling Entertainment. Who knows, she could win the entire thing.

#2. Jasper Troy has been on WWE NXT Level Up

Jasper Troy is a 26-year-old future great from Huffman, Texas. He was at the WWE PC for around 18 months when the A&E show began taping. He stands at six-foot-five, weighs over three hundred pounds, and has a college football history.

Troy told a story about growing up poor and struggling with his family, but wrestling is his escape. He looked up to big men such as Kane and The Undertaker, which is fitting given his stature. He has also had around 23 minutes since joining WWE in 2023.

Booker T seems to love Jasper. The talent has an obvious aura, and his size is certainly marketable. However, whether he can find the personality to be a major success remains to be seen. If he does, the sky is the limit for the big man.

#1. Penina Tuilaepa has a lot of personality

The final member of Team Booker T is Penina Tuilaepa. She is a 25-year-old former rugby player from Las Vegas, Nevada. Best known as P-Nasty, she loves the violence of the sport, which makes her perfect for wrestling.

Penina is also of Samoan descent. Needless to say, many Samoan stars have found great success in World Wrestling Entertainment. While it will never be every Samoan wrestler, the odds seem to favor them. P-Nasty also compares herself to Gunther.

With just two matches under her belt, it isn't clear how far along Penina is. Still, she has a ton of personality, and her promo impressed the coaches. If the legends believe in her, there is a real chance she'll go far. However, for now, that remains to be seen.

