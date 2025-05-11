Meet the 4 men Randy Orton RKOed at WWE Backlash

Randy Orton went wild with an onslaught of multiple RKOs on WWE officials at Backlash 2025. The Viper was miffed at the referees getting knocked out repeatedly because he couldn't capitalize on the RKOs he delivered to John Cena. Finally, when Nick Aldis came out with four other officials, Orton didn't think twice before attacking them.

Ad

He delivered back-to-back RKOs on WWE officials, a move that could also leave him suspended for an indefinite period. The officials he attacked in rage were also former WWE Superstars. They are now working as backstage producers in the company.

On that note, we note down four people whom Randy Orton attacked at Backlash.

#4. WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis

Randy Orton hit an RKO on Nick Aldis for the third time in his career. The SmackDown General Manager was once again at the receiving end from The Viper when he came out with other match officials and had to bear Orton's wrath. Before this, Orton had given an RKO twice to Aldis, the latest being on The Road to WrestleMania 41, when Aldis informed The Viper that Kevin Owens would no longer be able to compete at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The first occasion was when The Apex Predator hit an RKO on Aldis on SmackDown in December 2023. It now appears that the 39-year-old WWE executive could finally be pushed to switch to his wrestling gear and make his in-ring debut against Orton.

#3. Shane Helms (The Hurricane)

Most fans remember The Hurricane as the star dressed in a green superhero costume who was known for his funny promos. His real name is Shane Helms, and he works as one of the backstage producers in WWE now. He was one of the officials who came out with Nick Aldis and received an RKO from him for his troubles. He is also known for his time in WCW, where he wrestled as 'Sugar' Shane Helms.

Ad

Ad

Hurricane worked in the Stamford-based promotion from 2001-2009 and then left for TNA: Impact Wrestling. He returned to the company in 2018 at the Royal Rumble at number 21 but was quickly eliminated by John Cena. A year later, he came back to the Stamford-based promotion as a backstage producer. In 2022, he also signed a Legends deal with the company.

#2. Shawn Daivari

Daivari is mostly known for being the manager of former WWE Superstars Muhammad Hassan and The Great Khali. Shawn Daivari has also wrestled in WWE and TNA, but he is mostly remembered for being a manager. Daivari started working with WWE as a producer in 2019.

Ad

Ad

He was released in 2020, as part of the budget cuts by the company, but came back in 2021. Since then, he has been working backstage. He was also one of the producers who received an RKO from Randy Orton last night.

#1. Jamie Noble

Former WWE Superstar Jamie Noble was one of the officials who received an RKO from Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. Jamie has been working as a backstage producer in the Stamford-based promotion since 2009. However, he has made a few in-ring appearances at times. Mostly, he works backstage as a producer and was among the officials who were attacked by Orton.

Ad

It now remains to be seen whether these officials will respond to Orton's brutal attack on them. We'll find out more about the fallout of the events at Backlash hopefully this week on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More