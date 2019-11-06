Meet the Superstars of WWE this weekend, courtesy of Monopoly Events

Monopoly Events are giving you the chance to meet WWE Superstars

With WWE making their bi-annual trip to the UK this week, Monopoly Events are giving the British section of the WWE Universe an extremely unique opportunity - to meet all of their favourite WWE Superstars under one roof!

WWE fans will have the chance to meet, get photos taken with and get autographs signed by some of the top WWE Superstars this weekend at Monopoly Events presents the Superstars of WWE - including the likes of Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks and many more.

Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester will play host to 12 WWE Superstars this coming Saturday, 9th November, between 11am - 1pm.

Who will be there?

There are some huge names rolling into Manchester and ready to meet their loyal fans following what promises to be an incredible event the night previous when SmackDown and RAW take place as a double header under the same roof the night previous.

Sadly, due to immense demand, some Superstars' autograph and photograph sessions are already sold out, with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch completely sold out for individual photos, but fans can still book a double photo with The Man and her real-life boyfriend, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins. There are also photograph opportunities still available with The Architect himself.

There are also opportunities to get a unique triple photo with all three members of The OC, as well as the chance to meet AJ Styles, or Gallows & Anderson individually, and Drake Maverick rounds out the first session.

The second session sees current WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt joined by Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre - with limited photographs and autographs available for all Superstars.

How much does the event cost?

Entry to the event is only £10 for adults in advance, and children under ten are admitted free of charge, and for anybody who has purchased a ticket to April's UK wrestling convention For the Love of Wrestling 2020. However, at least one autograph or photograph must be purchased alongside an entry ticket. Diamond Q-Jumps are also available for £40, or £30 for FTLOW ticket holders.

Tickets for Monopoly Events presents WWE Superstars are available here.

