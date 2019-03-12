×
Meet WWE's 3 newest Superstars

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:39 IST

WWE has made three new signings
WWE has made three new signings

It's always incredibly exciting for the WWE Universe when WWE announces new signings - and the Performance Center has welcomed three more of them over the past 24 hours!

The previous two intakes saw stars such as Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Karen Q, Rachael Ellering, ACH and Punishment Martinez, as well as a seven-foot-three basketball player, two football players and "The Samoan Ghost" - so the newest intake has a lot to live up to!

The three stars on this list will all begin life as WWE Superstars by training at the incredibly impressive WWE Performance Center in preparation for life in the squared circle as a touring WWE Superstar. All three will debut on NXT initially, with a former Impact Wrestling fan favourite, a world-renowned manager and a second-generation wrestler all joining the ranks.

So, who are they? Sportskeeda has you covered. Here's some need-to-know info on WWE's three newest recruits.

#3 Robert Strauss

Strauss had his trial last year
Strauss had his trial last year

While the name may not be familiar, many wrestling fans will recognise Strauss as Impact Wrestling's Robbie E!

As well as Impact, though, Strauss is a world-renowned ring veteran with 18 years of experience in his pocket. Also known as Rob Eckos, Strauss has won more than two dozen championships throughout his career - and can boast to be a bit of a globetrotter, wrestling in 46 states and more than 20 countries.

The name Rob Eckos may ring a bell with the WWE Universe, particularly any Matt Morgan fans - with Strauss using that ring name when he lost to Morgan on an episode of SmackDown over 13 years ago. Strauss also took a beatdown from the Rated-R Superstar in WWE in a segment where Edge was mocking Ric Flair.

New Jersey native Strauss has been compared to WWE's very own Zack Ryder, and even competed in tag teams called The Shore and The BroMans during his seven-year stint in Impact Wrestling, and is a former Television Champion, X Division Champion and two-time Tag Team Champion.

The 35-year-old is also no stranger to television, making it to the finals of the 25th season of CBS’ Amazing Race and participating in the trials on WWE Legend The Rock's very own The Titan Games. Strauss' major big-screen role came, though, when he appeared in The Wrestler!

