Meet WWE's 9 new signings

There are nine new Superstars in training!

It's always incredibly exciting for the WWE Universe when WWE announces new signings - and the Performance Center has welcomed nine more of them over the past 24 hours!

The previous handful of intakes have seen stars such as Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, KUSHIDA, Shane Strickland - now Isaiah Scott, Rachael Ellering - now Evers, ACH and Punishment Martinez - now Damian Priest, as well as a seven-foot-three basketball player, two football players and "The Samoan Ghost" - so the newest intake has a lot to live up to!

But we don't think that's something they'll have a problem with.

These nine Superstars we're going to introduce you to may technically be about to begin life as WWE Superstars by training at WWE's high-class facility, the Performance Center, in preparation for life in the squared circle as a touring WWE Superstar.

All nine will debut on NXT initially, and the class includes a former Impact Wrestling star, a basketball player, a bodybuilder, a footballer and an aspiring musician who toured with Soulja Boy!

So, who are they? Sportskeeda has you covered. Here's some need-to-know information on WWE's newest recruits.

#9 Jessy

Jessy has signed!

Jessy, real-name Catalina Garcia, is from Chile. Using the moniker "La Diva del Ring", Jessy has competed in Chilean promotions 5 Luchas – Clandestino and MAX Lucha Libre, as well as the Santiago-based Revolución Lucha Libre, where she is a two-time women’s champion.

Jessy is a well-rounded performer

#8 Marcos Gomes

Gomes is a Brazilian MMA fighter

Marcos Gomes joins the WWE Performance Center from the world of combat sports. The 260-pounder is a specialist in Jiu-Jitsu but also trains in boxing and wrestling, and is an instructor in Muay Thai.

The MMA fighter joins a whole list of former combat sports athletes at the PC in Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

