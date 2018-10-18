×
Meet WWE's 7 Newest Superstars

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
905   //    18 Oct 2018, 23:46 IST

Seven new stars have reported to the PC
Seven new stars have reported to the PC

Well, it's always incredibly exciting for the WWE Universe when WWE announces new signings, and today, seven new stars have been confirmed as the Performance Center's new recruits.

The group of seven, headlined by former wrestling champion Matt Riddle, includes featured standouts from wrestling's global independent scene and cross-sport superstars from the worlds of rugby and basketball respectively.

They will all begin life as WWE Superstars by training at the incredibly impressive WWE Performance Center in preparation for life in the squared circle as a touring WWE Superstar. All seven will debut on NXT initially, with some already being no stranger to a WWE .

While some of them are no stranger to the squared circle and would definitely go under the "familiar faces" category as opposed to up and coming unknown prospects, there's no doubt these seven stars form a very exciting group for the WWE Universe.

So, who are they? Sportskeeda has you covered. Here's some need-to-know info on WWE's newest recruits.


#7 Daniel Vidot

The Samoan Ghost is coming
The Samoan Ghost is coming

Daniel Vidot is a 28-year-old former National Rugby League player set to debut in WWE after completing a successful tryout last year. Vidot revealed his WWE gimmick as the Samoan Ghost earlier in the year, but hit red tape by the way of VISA issues, so has only just joined up with the WWE.

Vidot represented Samoa at international level and has previously played as a winger in the National Rugby League for the Canberra Raiders, St. George Illawarra Dragons, Brisbane Broncos & Gold Coast Titans. He also played for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.

The Samoan retired from rugby to pursue a wrestling career and has now signed with WWE.


Vidot retired from NRL in 2017
Vidot retired from NRL in 2017
