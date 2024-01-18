Megastar to regain the Intercontinental Championship after 12 years by dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania 40? First-time-ever match explored

Gunther has established himself as arguably the most dominant Intercontinental Champion in history. He holds the record for the longest reign with the gold in WWE, defending it against top names, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and The Miz.

One performer who still holds an advantage over The Ring General is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating the Imperium leader. With rumors of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Rhodes, The American Nightmare would need a worthy opponent.

A first-time-ever one-on-one match between The Ring General and Cody Rhodes would be a spectacle. While Rhodes might have to wait to 'finish his story,' he could regain the Intercontinental Championship after 12 years by ending the current titleholder's historic reign.

For those unaware, The American Nightmare last won the coveted title on April 29, 2012, from The Big Show at Extreme Rules.

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther was reportedly discussed by WWE

According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, WWE previously discussed pitting Cody Rhodes against Gunther at WrestleMania 40 as part of RAW's main event:

"While it’s still early, discussions have taken place for #WWERAW’s main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther. Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the RAW roster."

The Ring General had a major rivalry with The Miz before going on a brief hiatus from WWE. The creative team could lay the foundation for a feud between the Imperium leader and Rhodes during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match.

A match between the two could position the Intercontinental Championship program among the top feuds heading into The Show of Shows.

Would you like to see a match between Rhodes and The Ring General? Tell us in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here