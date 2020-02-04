Melina says her 'family' brought her to NWA

Melina (Center) (Photo credit: NWA Powerrr/Melina Twitter account)

It was back in November when Melina Perez made her NWA debut, establishing herself as a villainess when she aligned with Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa. The former Divas Champion was released from WWE in 2011 and not long after, took a year-long hiatus from wrestling.

In 2015, she made her return to the ring, making on and off appearances in the Indy circuit until joining up with NWA last year. Melina recently spoke to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and said that it was the familiarity in the locker room that really drew her to the promotion.

"The whole collective because everybody’s a group like Nick Aldis and Billy [Corgan] and [Dave] Lagana. Just everybody, they all reached out and I heard what they were doing and then I realized when they told me everybody was going to be there, I was like “This is my family! I know all these people.”

Melina said joining a studio production was a bit of an adjustment since she had never worked on one before. However, creative freedom and familiar faces made the opportunity too good to pass up.

"When we were younger we went through the worst ‘cause we don’t know what were doing, we’re kinda fumbling around. Then you make your mark, then you start understanding. You appreciate the wrestling. You get through the politics and then you realize,“Oh, my goodness, I was stressing out over nothing.” Then you start relaxing and just enjoying the work. Now the group of us understand that together and so we’re able to make a better show from it."

