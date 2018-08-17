Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Members of the WWE Universe reflect on the death of music legend Aretha Franklin

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
472   //    17 Aug 2018, 00:48 IST

Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show
Aretha Franklin at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's New York Fall Gala

Earlier today on August 16th, 2018, it was reported that legendary recording artist Aretha Franklin passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In charting 112 singles within the charts of Billboard -- including 20 number one R&B singles -- Franklin holds the distinction of being the most charted female artist in the chart's history.

That Billboard statistic is only one of Franklin's major music business accomplishments. She sold more than 75 million records worldwide within her lifetime and won 18 Grammy Awards. Franklin is also an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame -- the first female performer to ever be inducted -- beyond the UK Music Hall of Fame and the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, showing her international appeal as a singer, songwriter and producer.

Specific to the wrestling world, Aretha Franklin was a featured vocalist at Wrestlemania 3. Taking place in her native state of Michigan, WrestleMania 3 -- which famously featured a main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant -- kicked off with a piano-vocal rendition of "America The Beautiful" performed by Franklin, which can be watched on WWE.

As Franklin was a well-known artist for over 50 years, she has made an impact on multiple generations of fans and entertainers. In turn, memories and other good wishes related to Franklin's friends and family of Franklin have quickly found their way onto social media. Below are some of the Twitter highlights as related to current WWE employees and members of the WWE Universe alike.

Sportskeeda sends its condolences to those who personally knew Aretha Franklin, along with the hope that Franklin's memorable rendition of "America The Beautiful" from Wrestlemania 3 soon finds its way onto the WWE Network.

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
