Members of the WWE Universe reflect on the death of music legend Aretha Franklin
Earlier today on August 16th, 2018, it was reported that legendary recording artist Aretha Franklin passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. In charting 112 singles within the charts of Billboard -- including 20 number one R&B singles -- Franklin holds the distinction of being the most charted female artist in the chart's history.
That Billboard statistic is only one of Franklin's major music business accomplishments. She sold more than 75 million records worldwide within her lifetime and won 18 Grammy Awards. Franklin is also an inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame -- the first female performer to ever be inducted -- beyond the UK Music Hall of Fame and the GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, showing her international appeal as a singer, songwriter and producer.
Specific to the wrestling world, Aretha Franklin was a featured vocalist at Wrestlemania 3. Taking place in her native state of Michigan, WrestleMania 3 -- which famously featured a main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant -- kicked off with a piano-vocal rendition of "America The Beautiful" performed by Franklin, which can be watched on WWE.
As Franklin was a well-known artist for over 50 years, she has made an impact on multiple generations of fans and entertainers. In turn, memories and other good wishes related to Franklin's friends and family of Franklin have quickly found their way onto social media. Below are some of the Twitter highlights as related to current WWE employees and members of the WWE Universe alike.
Sportskeeda sends its condolences to those who personally knew Aretha Franklin, along with the hope that Franklin's memorable rendition of "America The Beautiful" from Wrestlemania 3 soon finds its way onto the WWE Network.