"It was so emotional" - Mia Yim comments on her first match after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently reflected on the emotions she felt during her first match since leaving the company last year.

Yim has been performing in the ring for over a decade across several promotions. Before signing with WWE, she had a stellar reign as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion. Despite a promising start in the Stamford-based company, she was released from her contract in November 2021.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture, Mia highlighted the mental block she had to pass through when she competed against Athena (f.k.a Ember Moon) last March. The bout was the former's first match since being released.

"So, my first match back was with Athena, and it was so emotional at the end. I just needed to have that match, not to do a bunch of crazy stuff or whatever but just to have a match to get over that mental block,” Yim explained. “I didn’t even go train inside of a ring, my anxiety wouldn’t let me. It was slow progress where, okay, I got through my first match, now let me focus and see if I can still lead somebody." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since returning to the ring, Yim has secured her spot as one of the most prominent stars on the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

Mia Yim on returning to IMPACT Wrestling

Yim's original run in IMPACT lasted only two years. However, the 33-year-old found incredible success during her stint as she captured the company's Knockout Championship once.

Continuing her conversation with Denise Salcedo, Mia spoke of the joys of being back in the company. The star also noted that she is already good friends with most of the promotion's crew.

"It’s an amazing and incredible feeling. Just to know that I know a majority of these people from the last time I was there, to meeting new people where I felt like I’ve known then forever. It’s a cool feeling to walk through those doors and be welcomed by, old, new, everybody." (H/T 411Mania)

Mia Yim returned to the former TNA on May 7th at Under Seige after she came to the aid of Deonna Purrazzo. Fans can now catch Mia every Thursday night on the company's programming.

