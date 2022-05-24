Mia Yim thanks the stars who supported her after WWE release 

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim recently named the wrestlers who helped the star deal with her release from the company last year.

After just three years with the company, Yim was released by WWE in November 2021. Although the 33-year-old couldn't capture a championship during her stint, she did compete against some notable names, including Shayna Baszler, Raquel Rodriguez, and Candice LeRae.

Following her WWE departure, Yim stated in a recent interview with Denise Salcedo that the words of Shelton Benjamin, Mustafa Ali, and husband Keith Lee helped her through the challenging phase.

"So it wasn’t until like … I know I bust Shelton’s [Benjamin] b***s all the time, but he and Keith, and even [Mustafa] Ali, I had a lot of support. Shelton was like, ‘Don’t let them define you. Go do what you’re known to do. So it was just having the support of others kinda pushing me, because if it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t even be back. Even every one that is still there like Ali, saying, ‘Yo, you’re badass, you’re an f*n badass?" (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Yim married her long-term partner and fellow wrestler, Keith Lee, after the two were let go by the Stamford-based promotion late last year.

Mick Foley officiated Mia Yim and Keith Lee's wedding

After getting engaged in February 2021, the professional wrestling couple tied the knot a year later.

The ceremony was made extra special for Mia Yim and Keith Lee as Mick Foley officiated the wedding. The Hardcore Legend offered his services to the pair via Twitter in 2021 following their engagement.

"I may be a little late to the party - but congratulations to @MiaYim and @RealKeithLee. I have heard of a legendary wrestler who officiates weddings." (H/T Twitter)

The HBIC @MiaYim



#DisneyWedding #Yimitless HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you @RealKeithLee HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you @RealKeithLee #DisneyWedding #Yimitless https://t.co/vKJ5sL9pGw

Despite both Keith Lee and Mia Yim being released from WWE, the two wrestlers are still living their dreams in the ring. The former is now signed to AEW, while the latter is a prominent feature on IMPACT Wrestling.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Pratik Singh